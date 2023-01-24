AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas lieutenant governor announced Monday which state senators will serve on committees during this current legislative session.

As the person who controls the work of the Texas Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has the responsibility of making committee assignments for the 31 state senators. He said the current group of lawmakers will work to address the top priorities for Texas.

“This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had,” Patrick said in a statement. “The overwhelming majority of bills voted on by the chamber will have bipartisan support. But make no mistake, the priority bills will address the concerns of the conservative majority in Texas.”

Following the election in November last year, Patrick released a list of issues that should have the most importance during this session. Those priorities included property tax relief, electric grid reliability and school security.

Even though the new session began on Jan. 10, it still remains unclear which issues Gov. Greg Abbott will make emergency items for that the state legislature to address first. However, his inaugural address provided some clues about what will take precedence.

Here’s a list of the Texas Senate committees and who will serve on each during the 88th legislative session:

Senate Committee on Administration

Bob Hall, chair (R-Edgewood)

Drew Springer, vice chair (R-Muenster)

Carol Alvarado (D-Houston)

Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas)

José Menéndez (D-San Antonio)

Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston)

Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound)

Senate Committee on Border Security

Brian Birdwell, chair (R-Granbury)

Peter Flores, vice chair (R-Pleasanton)

César Blanco (D-El Paso)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D-McAllen)

Phil King (R-Weatherford)

Senate Committee on Business and Commerce

Charles Schwertner, chair (R-Georgetown)

Phil King, vice chair (R-Weatherford)

Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury)

Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels)

Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe)

Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas)

Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

José Menéndez (D-San Antonio)

Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston)

Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)

Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo)

Senate Committee on Criminal Justice

John Whitmire, chair (D-Houston)

Peter Flores, vice chair (R-Pleasanton)

Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D-McAllen)

Joan Huffman (R-Houston)

Phil King (R-Weatherford)

Borris Miles (D-Houston)

Senate Committee on Education

Brandon Creighton, chair (R-Conroe)

Donna Campbell, vice chair (R-New Braunfels)

Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston)

Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury)

Peter Flores (R-Pleasanton)

Phil King (R-Weatherford)

Morgan LaMantia (D-South Padre Island)

José Menéndez (D-San Antonio)

Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston)

Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound)

Angela Paxton (R-McKinney)

Drew Springer (R-Muenster)

Royce West (D-Dallas)

Senate Committee on Education, Subcommittee on Higher Education

Brandon Creighton, chair (R-Conroe)

Mayes Middleton, vice chair (R-Galveston)

Phil King (R-Weatherford)

Drew Springer (R-Muenster)

Royce West (D-Dallas)

Senate Committee on Finance

Joan Huffman, chair (R-Houston)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, vice chair (D-McAllen)

Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston)

Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels)

Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe)

Peter Flores (R-Pleasanton)

Bob Hall (R-Edgewood)

Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills)

Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler)

Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)

Angela Paxton (R-McKinney)

Charles Perry (R-Lubbock)

Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown)

Royce West (D-Dallas)

John Whitmire (D-Houston)

Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo)

Senate Committee on Health and Human Services

Lois Kolkhorst, chair (R-Brenham)

Charles Perry, vice chair (R-Lubbock)

César Blanco (D-El Paso)

Bob Hall (R-Edgewood)

Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills)

Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler)

Morgan LaMantia (D-South Padre Island)

Borris Miles (D-Houston)

Kevin Sparks (R-Midland)

Senate Committee on Jurisprudence

Bryan Hughes, chair (R-Tyler)

Nathan Johnson, vice chair (D-Dallas)

Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D-McAllen)

Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston)

Senate Committee on Local Government

Paul Bettencourt, chair (R-Houston)

Drew Springer, vice chair (R-Muenster)

Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin)

Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio)

Bob Hall (R-Edgewood)

Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)

Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound)

Angela Paxton (R-McKinney)

Royce West (D-Dallas)

Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development

Brian Birdwell, chair (R-Granbury)

Judith Zaffirini, vice chair (D-Laredo)

Carol Alvarado (D-Houston)

César Blanco (D-El Paso)

Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills)

Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler)

Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

Borris Miles (D-Houston)

Kevin Sparks (R-Midland)

Senate Committee on Nominations

Donna Campbell, chair (R-New Braunfels)

Kevin Sparks, vice chair (R-Midland)

Carol Alvarado (D-Houston)

Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin)

Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler)

Morgan LaMantia (D-South Padre Island)

Borris Miles (D-Houston)

Angela Paxton (R-McKinney)

Drew Springer (R-Muenster)

Senate Committee on State Affairs

Bryan Hughes, chair (R-Tyler)

Angela Paxton, vice chair (R-McKinney)

Paul Bettercourt (R-Houston)

Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury)

Morgan LaMantia (D-South Padre Island)

José Menéndez (D-San Antonio)

Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston)

Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound)

Charles Perry (R-Lubbock)

Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown)

Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo)

Senate Committee on Transportation

Robert Nichols, chair (R-Jacksonville)

Royce West, vice chair (D-Dallas)

Carol Alvarado (D-Houston)

Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin)

Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills)

Phil King (R-Weatherford)

Borris Miles (D-Houston)

Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound)

Charles Perry (R-Lubbock)

Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs

Kelly Hancock, chair (R-North Richland Hills)

Tan Parker, vice chair (R-Flower Mound)

César Blanco (D-El Paso)

Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin)

Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio)

Bob Hall (R-Edgewood)

Kevin Sparks (R-Midland)

Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs

Charles Perry, chair (R-Lubbock)

Kelly Hancock, vice chair (R-North Richland Hills)

César Blanco (D-El Paso)

Pete Flores (R-Pleasanton)

Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio)

Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas)

Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

Kevin Sparks (R-Midland)

Drew Springer (R-Muenster)

Senate Special Committee on Redistricting

Joan Huffman, chair (R-Houston)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, vice chair (D-McAllen)

Carol Alvarado (D-Houston)

Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury)

Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe)

Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills)

Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville)

Charles Perry (R-Lubbock)

Drew Springer (R-Muenster)

Royce West (D-Dallas)

Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo)