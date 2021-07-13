Lawyer Lee Merritt launches campaign for Texas attorney general

Texas Politics

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawyer Lee Merritt is running for Texas attorney general. Merritt launched his campaign Tuesday morning as a Democratic candidate.

The civil rights lawyer from Dallas has represented families of Black people who have been killed by police.

Merritt said one focus is the battle over voting rights.

“We need an attorney general that will step in, and not the most active and chase down frivolous lawsuits, but will actually ensure that communities are not marginalized, that the vote is protected,” Merritt explained.

On the Republican side, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and incumbent Ken Paxton will be vying for that spot.

Merritt joins former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski for the Democratic bid.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss