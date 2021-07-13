Lawyer Lee Merritt launches campaign for Texas attorney general

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawyer Lee Merritt is running for Texas attorney general. Merritt launched his campaign Tuesday morning as a Democratic candidate.

The civil rights lawyer from Dallas has represented families of Black people who have been killed by police.

Merritt said one focus is the battle over voting rights.

“We need an attorney general that will step in, and not the most active and chase down frivolous lawsuits, but will actually ensure that communities are not marginalized, that the vote is protected,” Merritt explained.

On the Republican side, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and incumbent Ken Paxton will be vying for that spot.

Merritt joins former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski for the Democratic bid.