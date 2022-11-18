AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News is bringing you a new way to immerse yourself in the world of Texas politics.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the news station will launch a weekly email newsletter dedicated to happenings in the Texas legislature, updates on the issues state politicians are tackling and analysis of the current political climate in the state.

The KXAN Texas Politics Newsletter will also give you a peek at what’s to come in “State of Texas” — a statewide, network-affiliated show that centers Texas politics and is produced right here at KXAN.

“State of Texas” airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Sign up for the newsletter

To receive the new KXAN Texas Politics Newsletter, head over to kxan.com/newsletters.

The newsletter will appear in your email inbox every Saturday morning for you to read with your morning coffee.