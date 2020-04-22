Kirk Watson discusses retirement, Senate legacy with Texas Tribune in live Q&A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Sen. Kirk Watson joins the Texas Tribune for a live interview at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to discuss his retirement and his legacy in the Texas Senate.

After announcing his retirement back in February, Watson will talk with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith about his most memorable successes, what he wishes he had accomplished, his parting words for his constituents in Austin, and his take on the candidates vying to be his successor.

Watson represents Senate District 14 and serves as the Senate’s president pro tempore. In February, he announced his resignation from his Senate seat, which he has held for more than 13 years, effective April 30. Watson is leaving office to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. Previously, Watson served as chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and as mayor of Austin.