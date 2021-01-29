Julián Castro says it’s ‘very unlikely’ that he runs for office in 2022

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro listens to a question at the J Street National Conference, with the hosts of “Pod Save the World,” Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julián Castro — formerly a presidential candidate, secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, and mayor of San Antonio — told KXAN this week that it’s “very unlikely” that he will seek any elected office in 2022.

Castro said he is focused on helping elect Democratic candidates through his political action committee, People First Future.

“Right now, I don’t plan to run in 2022,” Castro said. “I feel like I just went through the marathon of 2020 and then supported candidates and so, right now, I don’t have a target in mind in terms of when I’m going to run again.”

On Thursday, Beto O’Rourke stoked 2022 rumors by telling an El Paso radio station that he’s going to think about challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who has already announced he’ll seek a third term.

“You know what, it’s something I’m going to think about,” O’Rourke said close to the end of the 15-minute interview on KLAQ.

O’Rourke suggested Abbott’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect his own thinking about getting into the race.

“This state has suffered perhaps more than any other in the midst of this pandemic, in the midst of the worst recession since the Great Depression. It is particularly galling to me…that El Paso has in one of the hardest-hit states was, if not is, the hardest-hit city,” O’Rourke said. “So many people dying so quickly that you set up 10 mobile morgues. You have to call in the National Guard to haul the dead bodies, and you have a complete indifference on the part of Gov. Greg Abbott to what local leadership, including our county judge, Judge Samaniego, are trying to do to literally save the lives of the people in our lives.”

Asked about O’Rourke’s comments, Dave Carney, Abbott’s senior political adviser said: “Narcissists are going to be narcissistic.”

Abbott won re-election by 1.1 million votes in 2018 and defeated Democrat Wendy Davis by nearly 2 million votes in 2014.

According to a recent survey by Texas Lyceum, Abbott has an approval rating of 59%.