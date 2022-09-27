AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A federal Austin judge on Tuesday will hear a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a class of county and district attorneys regarding the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Several abortion support funds and a Texas abortion provider filed the suit in late August, according to the Texas Tribune. The groups aim to help Texans receive legal abortion care in other states. They want the court to declare Texas’ trigger law unconstitutional on the basis the legislation violates the First Amendment.

The abortion law was triggered Aug. 25, 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its official judgment related to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The legislation prohibits all abortions except under limited circumstances, such as a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.”

The plaintiffs are also requesting a restraining order to prevent them from being prosecuted for helping to fund out-of-state travel for Texans seeking legal abortion care, according to a joint release from the groups.

Reporting from the Texas Tribune quoted the lawsuit, saying, the abortion support funds want the court to confirm “the Trigger Ban cannot be enforced by any Defendant … in a manner that violates Plaintiffs’ rights to freely travel, freely associate, freely speak, and freely support members of their communities through financial assistance, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and federal law.”

Court records obtained by KXAN alleged Paxton tried to avoid being served with subpoenas at his McKinney home on Monday in relation to this court hearing. The records stated the attorney general refused taking the papers and got in a truck and left his home when a process server showed up.

Paxton tweeted he was trying to “avoid a stranger lingering outside [his] home and [show] concern about the safety and well-being of [his] family.”

Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Frontera Fund, The Afiya Center, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Clinic Access Support Network, Lilith Fund and Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi are the plaintiffs in the suit. They will be holding their own press conference ahead of the hearing Tuesday morning.

The hearing at the federal courthouse in Austin begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated by Nexstar’s Jala Washington with details from the hearing.