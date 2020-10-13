Jill Biden, Beto O’Rourke campaign for Joe in El Paso as Texas becomes possible battleground state

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Jill Biden made her first official campaign stop in Texas on Tuesday.

In hopes that Democrats will flip the state blue for the first time in four decades, Jill Biden appeared on stage in El Paso with former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

The former 2020 Presidential candidate recently urged the Biden campaign to invest more resources in the state.

Democrats say they now view Texas as a battleground state that’s up for grabs.

“For the first time in a long time, winning Texas is possible!” Biden exclaimed. “Not just for Joe, but for the Senate and the state house as well and if we win here, we are unstoppable.”

According to a recent poll from University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, President Donald Trump currently has a five-point lead over Joe Biden among registered voters in Texas.

Poll watchers at FiveThirtyEight said on Tuesday, however, that based on computer models, Trump has a good chance at losing the Lone Star State.