Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse
Bill modeled after 2009 state law named after Texas native Jenna Quinn
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 2009 Texas law requiring child sexual abuse prevention education for pre-K through 12th-grade students and teachers is serving as a model for legislation in Congress.
Called the “Jenna Quinn Law,” the bill filed by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is named after Jenna Quinn, a child sexual abuse survivor from Texas. Her sister, Stephanie Quinn-Hrabel, spoke alongside Cornyn, law enforcement and educators at the Center for Child Protection in Austin Wednesday to highlight the importance of the statute in Texas and how she hopes it can serve as a model on a federal level.
“Our family was not an at-risk family,” Quinn-Hrabel said. “We were in a very loving home, a very supportive home. We attended a private school. We loved playing in sports teams, being a part of extracurricular activities.”
“Jenna, we never imagined, would be abused by our best friend’s father,” she said.
Quinn-Hrabel said her sister suffered in silence due to fear, threats and intimidation.
“Everyone close to Jenna didn’t know what to do to help her,” she said. “She exhibited all kinds of symptoms and we didn’t know where they’re coming from. We saw her grades fall, her self-esteem deteriorate.”
According to the Center for Child Protection, one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. The Jenna Quinn Law would authorize grant funds for training and education of educators, caregivers and other staff who work with kids on how to prevent, recognize and report child sexual abuse. The funds would also help with the training and education of students so they can recognize the signs and symptoms in their peers.
Children are referred to the Center for Child Protection exclusively through law enforcement and Child Protective Services when a child has experienced physical abuse or neglect, made an outcry of sexual abuse or witnessed a violent crime. The non-profit's top priority is prevention and has a team that specifically helps with educating others on how to protect children. The center is also a part of a larger network – the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas. Texas has 71 children’s advocacy centers across the state and partners with local communities and agencies that investigate and prosecute child abuse. The mission of the network is to provide every child victimized by sexual abuse in Texas has access to safety, justice and healing.
“We know we will always fall short of that if we don’t have strategies like Jenna’s Law as part of the puzzle,” Joy Hughes Rauls, CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, said.
On the state level, the law championed by State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, has been amended after it was first passed in 2009 to also include sex trafficking prevention in schools. Cornyn hopes his bill can show other states these prevention strategies are possible to implement.
“We want to make sure every community in the country has access to the programs like this and expertise like this because this, unfortunately, I think as we’ve heard today, it doesn’t depend on your zip code or where you’re from,” Cornyn said. “This, unfortunately, is a pervasive problem and one we need to be more conscious of.”
“I think highlighting the great success that’s occurred here in Texas as a result of Rep. Parker’s leadership and the leadership here in Texas, I think, will give other states some encouragement and let them realize there’s a model they can emulate, as well as money they can use to support their efforts,” he added.
You can find more information about a local children’s advocacy center here.
More Texas Politics Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Voting rights and accessibility groups protested legislation they say would limit Texans' access to the polls.
Groups including MOVE Texas, Texas Freedom Network, RevUp, Texas Civil Rights Project, and the League of Women Voters of Texas, voiced their opposition to Senate Bill 9 , which would require a paper trail for elections systems to prepare for any audits.
It also requires the Texas Secretary of State's office to implement a pilot program and a series of audits to make sure electronic systems are counting votes correctly.Read the Full Article
-
Texas House approves bills to secure future of cancer research agency
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Lawmakers in the Texas House have approved two bills that could determine the future of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment more than a decade ago to establish the program, also known as CPRIT. It allowed the state to issue $3 billion in bonds to fund cancer research and prevention programs throughout the state.
Without further action from the legislature, the agency will sunset in 2023. However, Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican, filed two bills this legislative session to renew the agency.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of behind-the-scenes policy scuffles between Texas’ largest law enforcement union and a high-ranking state lawmaker, a House panel voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at increasing police transparency when suspects die in custody. It comes after an ongoing KXAN investigation revealed law enforcement agencies across the state using a loophole in the Texas Public Information Act to keep such records secret.
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who also serves as second in charge of the chamber in the role of Speaker Pro Tem, first brought House Bill 147 before the State Affairs Committee in February. His bill would require police to release information in closed cases if a suspect is dead, incapacitated or all parties involved agree to its release.
Moody has described the current law as an “unintended consequence” of efforts to protect the privacy of people who were cleared of crimes. Crafted in 1997, it allows law enforcement to withhold information in closed cases that don’t “result in a conviction or deferred adjudication.”Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats