AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mother standing in the room as Governor Greg Abbott signed four bills into law aimed at addressing the steep uptick in people dying from fentanyl overdoses says more needs to be done.

One of the bills signed into law will allow fentanyl deaths to be investigated as homicides.

“Fentanyl is an epidemic that very simply, is taking too many lives,” Abbott said during the bill signing ceremony. “Because of the courageous partnership of grieving family members Texas legislators and our office, we are enshrining into law today new protections that will save lives in Texas.”

Krislynn Wells’ son, Chandler, died in late 2021 after overdosing on fentanyl. He was only 18-years-old.

Wells backs the bills that did make their way to the governor’s desk, including the bill that would allow someone to be charged with murder if they poison and kill someone with fentanyl. She points to the additional resources the change could open up for families involved, including victim services.

In her case, it would have also helped her seek answers.

“Whether it’s a homicide, a suicide, a true overdose or whatever. Nobody knows when they don’t investigate so I was really excited to be there to see the changes happen and see the beginning of what will be prevention,” Wells said.

Despite some movement this legislative session, Wells says there is more to be done. She’s disappointed other items didn’t make it to the governor including the bill that would have legalized fentanyl testing strips, which help detect if the potentially fatal drug is mixed into less potent ones.

“Everybody that I have talked to on the Republican and Democratic side that actually deals with this issue at the local level believes that we need to legalize fentanyl test strips,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown told KXAN last week.

Wells also wanted to see movement on Texas’ Good Samaritan law, which right now doesn’t allow people charged in a drug crime or who have called 911 for an overdose in the last 18 months to qualify, something Wells says contributed to her son’s death as someone nearby chose not to call for help.

“I’m hoping for Texans, for us here in Texas, that God will watch over us and help us be an example to changing things. Because it has to change,” Wells said.