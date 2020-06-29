Isaac and Wymore face off for the chance to flip House District 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two GOP candidates are vying for the chance to return House District 45 to Republican hands.

Carrie Isaac finished primary night with 46.87% of the votes and Kent “Bud” Wymore with 42.25%.

The seat is currently held by a first-term Democrat, Rep. Erin Zwiener.

Before that, it was held by Republican and husband to Carrie Isaac, Jason Isaac.

Property taxes

“I think we need radical reform to the property tax system, because it’s broken,” Wymore says.

The attorney says single family residential property owners are bearing a heavy tax burden.

“It’s taxing people out of property and homeownership,” he says.

KXAN has reached out to Isaac several times over the past week, with no response.

Isaac posted a link to a petition last week, calling for lower property taxes.

“In keeping with my commitment to lower property taxes, today I am also launching a petition calling on all Hays and Blanco county taxing entities to adopt the “no new revenue” tax rate or a lower rate. Please click here to sign the No New Revenue petition to ask your elected and appointed officials to keep property taxes from rising!” she stated in a Facebook post.

Campaign questions

In February, KXAN reported that Isaac’s nonprofit for veterans spent very little money doing so, according to 2018 tax filings.

The organization is The Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas, or DEWIT.

Its phone number links directly to Isaac’s campaign.

DEWIT’s 2018 filings show the organization took in $251,501.01 in revenue that year.

Filings show the nonprofit gave a $1,200 stipend to two veterans, with $63,750 going to Isaac herself.

Isaac’s husband is listed as an officer and said the nonprofit’s revenue was never meant to go directly to veterans or the companies DEWIT connects them with.

He said the revenue is intended to pay staff like Carrie Isaac, so the organization can get off the ground in the next few years.

“I have time and again gone back to state with President George H.W. Bush made in his last debate against President Clinton and what he said was, ‘Who can you trust?’ And I think in many ways that rings true in this race,” Wymore says. “It comes back to who can you trust. And I don’t think they can be trusted.”

Under a “fake news” tab on her campaign website, Isaac calls the questions surrounding her nonprofit an attack from opponents.

“Not content to settle for slinging mud at Carrie’s family, her establishment opponents went so far as to attack her work to help our honorable servicemen and women re-integrate into society,” the website reads.