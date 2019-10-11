Is our democracy in trouble? Documentary screening, discussion explores efforts to help in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is America’s democratic system working like it’s supposed to, and can anything be done here in Texas to improve it? These key questions are central to a documentary and discussion on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

The event Tuesday, Oct. 22, begins at 6 p.m. with the screening of the upcoming public television documentary “The Democracy Rebellion,” which explores themes of voter access, money in campaigns, how districts are delineated and what individuals, civic organizations and governments are doing to make the system fairer. KXAN’s Director of Investigations & Innovation and “State of Texas” Host Josh Hinkle will lead a discussion following the screening. Speakers include Hedrick Smith, documentary producer and former New York Times reporter; Ross Ramsey, Texas Tribune co-founder; Gary Winfield, Connecticut state senator; Dana DeBeauvoir, Travis County Clerk; and Anthony Guiterrez, executive director, Common Cause Texas.

The discussion wraps up at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are free to the event at the Union Building at Guadalupe Street and West 24th Street, but parking costs $12. People can register online.

The Solutions Journalism Network and The Center for Media Engagement at UT Austin are sponsoring the event. KXAN, the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune are co-sponsors of the event.