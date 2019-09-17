INTERVIEW: Wendy Davis on her 2020 Congress race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A race for Congress in 2020 is bringing a familiar face back to the campaign trail.

KXAN spoke with former State Sen. Wendy Davis today about her campaign for Congress in District 21.

The last time Davis was on the ballot, she lost her 2014 bid for Governor. In our interview, Davis explained why she decided to run this time:

“As I’ve been traveling the district, and now that I have the perspective that I have as a grandmother of 3- and 1-year-old granddaughters, I feel as so many out of people are feeling, that the stakes are higher that they’ve ever been before.”

You can see the full interview with Davis Sunday morning on KXAN’s State of Texas politics program.