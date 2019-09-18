INTERVIEW: El Paso Rep. César Blanco aims for results on violence prevention committee

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — From tracking social media to adding restrictions to gun sales, Texas lawmakers are looking for solutions after deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa.

“Our ultimate goal is to find solutions to save lives,” said State Rep. César Blanco. The El Paso Democrat is a member of the Texas House Mass Violence and Community Safety committee, which held its first hearing Tuesday.

The hearing largely focused on how law enforcement agencies gather and share information. The panel will meet in cities across the state to get input from a wide range of Texans.

Blanco told KXAN’s Robert Hadlock that he’s hopeful the committee hearings will lead to action.

“I think that in Texas, we’re able to solve problems,” Blanco said. “I think that if we can come together as Republicans and Democrats to find some simple solutions to keep people safe, that’s going to be our priority.”