Internal investigation by Texas AG Paxton’s office says he did not abuse his power

AUSTIN (KXAN/Texas Tribune) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been cleared of breaking any laws related to allegations of abuse of power made by former aides last year.

On Tuesday, the findings of an internal investigation by the Office of the AG said there was “no evidence” to back up claims by the four former aides that Paxton used his position to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who gave $25,000 to Paxton’s 2018 reelection campaign.

“AG Paxton’s actions were lawful and consistent with his legal duties and prior actions taken by Attorney General of Texas,” the report reads. “AG Paxton committed no crime.”

Despite this, the FBI is continuing its investigation, though no charges have been filed.

The aides previously claimed Paul helped Paxton remodel his home and gave a job to a woman Paxton allegedly had an affair with. The aides say Paxton helped further Paul’s business interests, investigate his adversaries and help settle a lawsuit.

In June, Paxton requested the accusations be tossed out, on the basis that according to Texas law, whistleblowers must believe the law was broken, not that “they expected laws might be violated.”

“… Speculative concerns about potential future illegal activity do not fall within the [Whistleblower] Act’s narrow scope,” the 85-page brief filed by Paxton’s lawyers in June.

Paxton argued the aides were unsatisfied he overruled their decision not to get involved in a lawsuit between Paul and the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation. Paxton directed the agency to intervene and took “a deep personal interest” in the case, according to the whistleblower lawsuit.

The effort, according to the whistleblowers and an attorney for the charity, was intended to help Paul’s interests at the expense of the philanthropic group.

