KXAN digital anchor Will DuPree will interview the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, Joyce LeBombard, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to share more on what people should keep in mind ahead of the election. People can watch the Q&A in this story or on the KXAN News Facebook page.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voting advocates are alerting Texans to important dates they should remember in order to cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.

For instance, the window is quickly closing for people to register to vote or change the address listed on their registration in time. The last day to do either of those things is Oct. 11, according to the League of Women Voters of Texas.

The in-person early voting period in Texas starts Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. Election Day will happen the following Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Vote-by-mail ballot applications

If someone would like to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot, the final day to do so is Oct. 28.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, those eligible to vote early by mail in the state must:

Be 65 years or older;

Be sick or disabled;

Be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

Be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

Be confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office stresses people should submit their vote-by-mail ballot applications to their county’s early voting clerk. Contact information for each county’s election administrator can be found here.

The League of Women Voters of Texas recently published new materials to help make it easier for people to vote by mail.