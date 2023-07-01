AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators helping to prosecute impeachment charges against suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are now expanding their probe to examine a property-buying spree that began after he was under federal investigation for alleged abuse of office, the Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive article Thursday.

Paxton, his wife and a family trust spent almost $3.5 million buying six properties across the U.S. in less than 10 months from July 2021 to April 2022, WSJ reported based off real-estate records it reviewed.

Ken Paxton Impeachment

Back in May, the Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton.

The vote approved the 20 articles of impeachment that the House General Investigating Committee laid out earlier that week. These articles were the result of a two-month investigation that began after Paxton asked to use state funds to settle a $3.3 million whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former employees who accused him of wrongdoing.

The impeachment results in Paxton’s suspension from his role, which gave Gov. Greg Abbott the opportunity to appoint someone as the interim attorney general.

Former Texas Secretary of State John Scott was appointed the following week by Abbott as interim attorney general following the Paxton’s impeachment.

Impeachment Rules

In late June, the Texas Senate voted Wednesday night to approve rules for the upcoming impeachment trial of Paxton.

The trial is scheduled to begin on by Sept. 5. Senators approved a separate resolution ordering Paxton to appear before the Senate by 9 a.m. on that date.

One highly-anticipated decision was whether Paxton’s wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, would be required to recuse herself. That issue was addressed in the final rule senators approved, which states that as Ken Paxton’s spouse, Sen. Paxton “shall not be eligible to vote on any matter, motion, or question, or participate in closed sessions or deliberations.”

However, the rule also states that Sen. Paxton “shall be seated in the court of impeachment.” It also said she “shall be considered present and eligible only for the purpose of calculating the number of votes required for any and all matters, motions, and questions under these rules.”

The allegations against Paxton include bribery, abuse of office and obstruction.