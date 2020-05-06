How will the coronavirus pandemic impact voter registration in Texas?

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting out the vote is getting more complicated.

With the 2020 elections fast approaching, Texas Democrats and Republicans are finding new ways to drive voter registration in the age of COVID-19. More than 16.2 million people are registered to vote in Texas.

Texas Democrats and the Republican Party of Texas both have online portals that will mail pre-paid voter registration cards directly to you. Texas does not register voters by party, so both platforms can be used by anyone.

Texas is not among the 39 states (and District of Columbia) that allow online voter registration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is currently fighting a challenge to the state’s “motor voter” program, which allows people to register to vote when they apply for a driver’s license in person but does not allow for voter registration through online driver’s license renewal.

KXAN Politics Reporter John Engel is breaking down how both parties are getting out the vote in the age of coronavirus tonight at 5 p.m.