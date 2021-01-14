How Texas senators might vote in President Trump’s Senate trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time, and the Senate could hold a trial next week.

KXAN News Today Anchor Sally Hernandez sat down with the Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha to discuss how Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn might vote and what else has happened in the state this week — including the start of the 87th Legislative Session and virtual learning.

“I don’t think the junior senator, that of course being Ted Cruz, is likely to convict the president. He’s been a staunch champion of the president since he took office,” Rocha said.

“John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are in very different places politically. Cornyn just won re-election, he won’t be on the ballot should he choose to run again for another six years, he’s part of Senate leadership,” Rocha continued.

She said Cornyn would likely follow step with how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell votes.