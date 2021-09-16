How Republicans are already taking aim at Beto O’Rourke ahead of a possible run for governor

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke pauses to watch the scenery Monday, April 29, 2019, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He hasn’t made a formal announcement, but that’s not stopping Republicans from taking aim at Beto O’Rourke ahead of a possible run for the Texas governor’s mansion.

The Republican Governors Association released a statement Thursday morning titled, ‘Let Me Introduce You to the Latest Beto.’

The group offered up bullet points criticizing the former Democratic congressman on issues ranging from weapons to border security, to jobs.

“The version of Beto O’Rourke that would run for Governor today is a very different and drastically more radical candidate than the last one Texans saw on their ballots,” RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in the statement.

“An O’Rourke gubernatorial campaign will be nothing more than a money grab and vain attempt to stay relevant after running out of promotions to chase in Washington,” Rodriguez added.

O’Rourke first ran for statewide office in 2018, coming within striking distance of Republican Senator Ted Cruz. He then launched a highly publicized bid for the White House in 2020 before ultimately throwing his support behind President Joe Biden.

The Democrat from El Paso has since remained a vocal opponent of the GOP’s agenda in the recent Texas legislative session and subsequent special sessions, most recently attacking changes to the state’s election laws.

KXAN has reached out to O’Rourke’s camp for comment on the RGA’s statement. Look for updates to this story later in the day.