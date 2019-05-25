How law enforcement licenses can be like 'get out of jail free' cards for officers
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — One officer was accused of slamming a girl to the ground and breaking her front teeth. Another allegedly beat a man who had been sleeping outside a YMCA. In another case, a corrections officer allegedly lit an inmate's cell on fire during an attempt to get him out of the cell.
Out of hundreds of cases, KXAN found just a dozen officers were sentenced to time behind bars.
- Explore the full investigation, including interviews with victims and police videos
- See corruption case files
- See sex crime case files
- See violent crime case file
Across Texas, hundreds of law enforcement officers permanently surrendered their peace officer licenses in the past four years. A KXAN investigation of 297 of those surrenders has discovered nearly all the officers were accused or charged with a crime – most often felonies. And, in most cases the officers used their license as a bargaining tool by agreeing to surrender it as part of a deal to avoid jail or prison.
"What it appears is that police officers are being treated differently than a person who would be charged with the same crime that is not an officer," said Kali Cohn, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.
Prosecutors have to balance the "huge gamble" of taking law enforcement cases in front of a jury with making sure bad actors don't work in that profession again, said Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore. Sometimes, that means making plea deals where officers have to give up their licenses.
Unlike some other states' police licensing departments, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has limited ability to permanently revoke an officer's license without a conviction of a felony or certain misdemeanors.
Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, said officers shouldn't lose their licenses over accusations without a conviction.
"I'm not saying that we don't have a fairly high bar. Don't we want to have a fairly high bar?" Lawrence said.
At least one Texas lawmaker's office is conducting its own investigation into what KXAN uncovered. Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, raised the possibility of introducing legislation to give TCOLE more authority to punish peace officer license holders for the mere commission of a crime.
"Essentially these officers have a 'get out of jail free' card and the law needs to be applied evenly to everyone. You and I, if we commit these same crimes, we aren't able to get away with them just like these officers are," González said.
More Texas Politics Stories
-
Promises and results from the 'Super Bowl' of legislative sessions
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In January, the top three state leaders sat at a table in front of the Governor's Mansion and made a big promise. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen — the so-called "Big Three" — vowed to work together to fix the state's school finance system while driving down property tax rates statewide.
Thursday, the three returned to the same spot to announce they'd done just that.
At a news conference, Abbott touted a conference committee agreement on House Bill 3, the school finance legislation. He said it fulfilled their promise to pay Texas teachers more, fund full-day pre-K, and lower school district tax rates.Read the Full Article
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
State of Texas: Claiming victory at the Capitol
Then a bill to test all backlogged rape kits is on its way to the governor’s desk. How it came to be and the accountability and opportunity it will give to victims. You can see those stories on this week's State of Texas.Read the Full Article
-
Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Students looking to transfer may soon find it easier to move college credits from one college to another. State lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 25 out of both chambers this week, with the end of the legislative session just days away.
The bill now heads to the Governor's desk for a signature or veto.
Provisions in Senate Bill 25 call on colleges to more clearly identify which course credits would or would not transfer. It initiates universities to work with junior and community colleges to create more course sequences so transfer students have more defined paths to graduation and the workforce.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses
- New tradition for UT class rings takes on an orange glow