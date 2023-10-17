(KXAN) — Following Kevin McCarthy’s removal as Speaker of the House on Oct. 3, Republicans have struggled to find a replacement.

A vote on the House floor Tuesday would have seen Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, elected to the Speaker position, but he fell short of the 217 votes needed, with 20 Republican defections.

The Texas delegation makes up 38 members of Congress: 25 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

In Tuesday’s first-round vote, 22 Republicans voted for Jordan, while every Democrat voted for their nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York.

Two Republicans — Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, and Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana. Scalise, the House Majority Leader, had been nominated by the party on Oct. 11, but a vote on the full House floor was not held, as he was well short of the votes needed.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-California.

The House will now move on to a second round of voting. Click here for more coverage from our partners at The Hill.