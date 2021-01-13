Here’s where Central Texas lawmakers stand on the effort to impeach President Trump

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. House is preparing a vote on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Speaking on the House floor, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said Trump “bungled the deadly attack.”

“If this is not impeachable, nothing is,” Doggett said.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Hays County) was highly critical of Trump’s slow response to last week’s riot but accused Democrats of rushing the impeachment effort.

Roy believes Trump committed “impeachable conduct” by pressuring the vice president to not certify the election result.

“I think the Democrats have, unfortunately, gone down a road that makes it difficult for some of us to support what they’re doing,” Roy said in an interview before the expected vote on Wednesday. “You’re rushing through and you’re going to make everyone draw to their corners.”

Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were both unavailable for interviews on Wednesday.

Cornyn’s staff did not provide a statement on the impeachment vote.

Cruz’s staff directed KXAN to comments he made following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I think the calls for extreme action, things like the 25th Amendment, I don’t think that’s going to prove necessary,” Cruz told KYTX on Jan. 7. “We have 13 days remaining of the president’s tenure, he will leave office at noon on January 20, and we are now in the process of a peaceful transition of power to the next administration, Joe Biden’s presidency, and that process commenced very early this morning when the Congress certifies the results of this election at this point.”

Rep. John Carter (R-Williamson County) will not provide a statement until after the impeachment vote.

KXAN is reaching out to all Central Texas members of Congress for their perspectives on the effort to impeach President Trump and will update this story with their responses.