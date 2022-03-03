Harris County reports final election results after drama between state, parties

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — After delays and intervention from county parties to impound election records, the Harris County Elections Division released its final primary election results early Thursday morning.

The state’s largest county took the longest time to release its election results from Tuesday’s primary. About two hours before the 7 p.m. deadline for results to be reported, the Harris County GOP filed a petition to impound the county’s election records, temporarily stopping the vote count.

A decades-old Texas law requires counties to report election results to the Secretary of State’s office within 24 hours of polls closing. The law does allow provisional ballots and corrected mail-in ballots to be counted up to six days after an election.

According to Texas Election Code, not meeting the results reporting deadline is a Class B misdemeanor, and ballot tabulation must be done continuously until all ballots are counted.

Court records show a district court denied the Republican Party’s petition and instructed Harris County Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria, to provide a status update at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This allowed the vote count to resume after it being temporarily stopped.

Harris County Republicans allege they received complaints on Tuesday and Wednesday about voting machines not being delivered or were delivered late to precinct locations on election day, issues with the machines themselves and election workers not being adequately trained to mitigate issues.

Cindy Siegel, the chair of the Harris County GOP, has called the situation a “fiasco” and shifted the blame to Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“What happened during this primary in terms of running an election is not acceptable,” Siegel said in a Wednesday statement. “Our goal has always been to ensure voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote and that every vote is properly recorded and counted. That is why we believe there needs to be significant changes in how Harris County conducts elections going forward before another vote is cast.”

Nexstar reached out multiple times to the Harris County Elections Division for comment and will update this story once we hear back.