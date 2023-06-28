AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the second special legislative commenced Wednesday, lawmakers in the House and Senate hurried through their own familiar plans for property tax relief and showed no signs the two chambers are any closer to a compromise.

The House of Representatives convened for less than 20 minutes. The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously passed a property tax relief bill that is identical to the bill that failed in the first special session. The full House is expected to pass it when they convene again Friday morning.

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously passed its own plan, which provides a $100,000 homestead exemption and is nearly identical to the version that failed to reach the Governor’s desk in the first special session.

Gov. Abbott again directed the legislature to consider only property tax relief in this special session. As governor, he alone has the power to convene legislators and define the topics of debate in a special session.

His call included two charges:

ELIMINATING A PROPERTY TAX IN TEXAS: Legislation to put Texas on a pathway to eliminate school district maintenance and operations property taxes.

LASTING PROPERTY TAX RATE CUTS: Legislation to cut property tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate in order to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers.

Yet, he provided more leniency to legislators than in the first special session, signaling he will support any deal the legislature can strike.

“Unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts, I will continue to call for lasting property tax cuts through rate reductions and working toward eliminating the school property tax in Texas,” the governor said Tuesday.

This coverage is ongoing and will be updated as news breaks throughout the day.