Greg Casar scores Elizabeth Warren endorsement for Congressional run

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the National Action Network South Carolina Ministers’ Breakfast in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A high-profile political endorsement came out Wednesday morning for Greg Casar’s Congressional campaign.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the well-known Democrat from Massachusetts, announced she’s supporting Casar’s run to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District. In a statement, Warren said, “As a former labor organizer, [Casar] has a bold vision for Medicare for All, protecting reproductive rights, and standing up to corporate special interests. I’m proud to support his progressive campaign, and look forward to partnering with him to deliver for working families everywhere.”

Casar also released a statement about the Warren endorsement, saying, “I’m honored to have the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has spent her career fighting for economic justice for working families. I look forward to working with her to deliver for TX-35 residents.”

In November last year, Casar officially launched his campaign for the newly-redrawn 35th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Travis County east of Interstate 35, but snakes south down the freeway through Hays and Comal Counties, all the way into Bexar County and parts of San Antonio. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced he would vacate this particular seat to run instead for the spot in District 37, another district in the Austin area with new lines.

Both the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 35th Congressional seat — set for March 1 — have drawn a number of candidates.

The four Democratic candidates include:

Greg Casar

Texas Rep. Eddie Rodriguez

Carla-Joy Sisco

Rebecca Viagran

Meanwhile, the 10 candidates running in the Republican primary are:

Bill Condict

Jeani Aragona

Marilyn Jackson

Alejandro Ledezma

Dan McQueen

Sam Montoya

Asa George Kent Palagi

Michael Rodriguez

Dan Sawatzki

Jennifer Sundt

On Tuesday night, voters chose immigration attorney Jose “Chito” Vela as Casar’s successor on Austin City Council. After the results came out, Casar said his last council meeting will happen on Feb. 3. Vela will finish Casar’s term through the 2024 election cycle.