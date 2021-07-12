Governor calls for investigation into ‘potentially illegal behavior’ by Texas Juvenile Justice Department staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott has requested the Texas Rangers investigate allegations of illegal behavior by staff at the state’s Juvenile Justice Department.

According to a letter written by the governor on Monday, independent Ombudsman and the Office of the Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) reported “multiple” instances of TJJD staff engaging in potentially illegal behavior with young people in the system.

The letter was addressed to the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety and called for an “immediate” investigation. The Texas Rangers is an division of DPS, conducting investigations into public corruption, violent crime and officer-involved shootings.

Last month, a youth development coach named Todd Hanks was arrested — accused of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, in addition to indecency with a child. According to TJJD, he worked at Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, one of five youth lock-ups across the state.

The governor’s letter did not indicate any connection between his call for an investigation and Hanks’ arrest.

However, at the time, the Executive Director of TJJD Camille Cain said, “This agency has zero tolerance for any employee who preys upon or endangers the youth in our care, and we will always respond swiftly to such allegations.”

