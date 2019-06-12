LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to sign property tax reform bill
App users click here to watch the livestream
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will sign into law Senate Bill 2, the bill to reform property taxes in Texas, Wednesday morning.
Members of the Texas Legislature will join him for the bill signing ceremony at Wally’s Burger Express in Austin. According to a media advisory from the Governor’s office, Wally’s property taxes increased 44% this year and the owner said without Senate Bill 2, it would be difficult for his business to stay open.
Senate Bill 2, led by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was a priority for lawmakers this legislative session. If city or county governments want to raise 3.5% more property tax revenue from the previous year, they must get voter approval. That rate is 8% for community colleges and hospitals. Lawmakers hope this can slow the growth of property taxes in Texas.
The bill signing ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. You can watch the live stream here.
