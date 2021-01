AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will participate in a keynote discussion at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Policy Orientation conference on Thursday night. He is set to discuss the top issues facing the state as the 87th Legislative Session begins.

The discussion starts at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a full recap of Abbott’s remarks tonight at 10 p.m.