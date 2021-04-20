Gov. Greg Abbott joins thousands voting early in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will cast his vote in Travis County election at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, joining thousands who have already voted the first day they were able to.

Abbott will cast his ballot at the Unity Church of the Hills, located in northwest Austin at 9905 Anderson Mill Road, with Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione. It’s the second day of the early voting period for the May 1 election that features eight propositions for the City of Austin, as well as propositions in other cities in the area.

By the end of Monday, 8,183 people had cast ballots in Travis County, representing 1.08% of registered voters.

Early voting ends April 27, and the Travis County Clerk’s office has a list of places to go for early voting split up by region.

KXAN held a virtual town hall Monday on Proposition F, which aims to create a “strong mayor” form of city government and eliminate the city manager. KXAN’s Will DuPree and John Engel joined other political experts to discuss the proposal.