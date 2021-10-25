Gov. Abbott voices support for Prop A, which would increase police staffing in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support Monday for a ballot item that would expand Austin’s police force.

In November, Austin voters will decide on Proposition A, a measure that would increase police staffing to two officers per 1,000 people. It would also double the amount of yearly trainings for officers and increase minority hiring and community engagement.

“Defunding police has been a disaster in cities across the country. Austinites – vote FOR Prop A to support law enforcement & keep your community safe,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 25, 2021

The city estimates Prop A could cost anywhere between $271.5 million and $598.9 million over the next five years.

The Austin EMS Association and the Austin Firefighters Association oppose the ballot item, saying the price tag could take away from other city departments.