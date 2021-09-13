LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs ‘Damon Allen Act’ bail reform bill into law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Houston on Monday to sign a bill aimed at reforming Texas’ bail system at 9 a.m.

The Damon Allen Act, passed by the Texas Legislature during the second special session this year, prohibits the release of people charged with violent crimes on personal or cash bond. It also requires defendants be granted and denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and the person’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.

Damon Allen was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving 2017, and a bail reform bill named in his honor is set to be signed into law Monday.

The bill is named after Texas State Trooper Damon Allen who was killed on Thanksgiving in 2017 while conducting a traffic stop. Dabrett Black, 36, of Lindale, is accused of shooting and killing Allen during the stop while out on bail. Black had been previously convicted of assaulting a public servant and arrested for evading arrest. He had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the traffic stop. Black’s bond after his arrest was just $15,000.

The bill was one of Abbott’s priorities during the special session, and while it has some bipartisan support, some Democrats still balked at full support because they feel it will affect poor people and keep them in jail even if they aren’t in for violent crimes.

“It doesn’t guarantee the dangerous people aren’t released from jail. But it does guarantee that poor people who are not dangerous are not released from jail,” State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, told KXAN in July.

Joining Abbott for the signing ceremony will be Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Rep. Reggie Smith ,R-Van Alstyne, and Kasey Allen, the trooper’s widow.