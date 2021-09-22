Gov. Abbott to sign bill that makes prosecuting human smugglers easier

McALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign a bill at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in McAllen aimed to expand punishments for human smuggling.

Senate Bill 576 will make it easier to prosecute people accused of human smuggling because they won’t have to prove any payments were made. The bill also elevates the crime to a felony if money changes hands, and allows Homeland Security officers to be considered special investigators to make human smuggling arrests.

Along with Abbott, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Texas Rep. J.M. Lozano and other McAllen city officials will be at the signing ceremony.

We will stream the ceremony in this story and on Facebook.