LIVE: Gov. Abbott, state health and emergency leaders hold press conference for coronavirus updates

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, are holding a joint press conference at the Capitol on Friday at noon.

They will be giving an update to the state’s continued efforts to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This comes a day after Abbott held conference calls with state lawmakers, city mayors and county judges throughout the state on Thursday to provide them with updates and preventative efforts.

Austin Public Health announced its first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. San Antonio and Tyler leaders also announced cases in their respective cities. Click here for a summary of the Texas cases.

