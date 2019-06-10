Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gov. Greg Abbott signs school safety and mental health bills June 6, 2019 ( KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 12, which increases state contributions to the Teacher Retirement System over the next five years.

The bill also increases state, teacher and employer contributions to the Teacher Retirement System. Active employee members would contribute to the Texas Retirement System specific percentages of their annual compensation per year: 7.7 percent for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, 8.0 percent for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and 8.25 for following years.

Retired educators will also receive a one-time supplemental check of up to $2,000 no later than September 2020. This will apply to all eligible members who are retired as of the end of 2018.

The Texas Retired Teachers Association said in a statement online that Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 500, the supplemental budget, are both necessary "for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas pension fund to become actuarially sound."