Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 12, which increases state contributions to the Teacher Retirement System over the next five years.
The bill also increases state, teacher and employer contributions to the Teacher Retirement System. Active employee members would contribute to the Texas Retirement System specific percentages of their annual compensation per year: 7.7 percent for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, 8.0 percent for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and 8.25 for following years.
Retired educators will also receive a one-time supplemental check of up to $2,000 no later than September 2020. This will apply to all eligible members who are retired as of the end of 2018.
The Texas Retired Teachers Association said in a statement online that Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 500, the supplemental budget, are both necessary "for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas pension fund to become actuarially sound."
More Texas Politics Stories
-
'We changed the conversation' — lawmaker reflects on first session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Like many lawmakers, State Rep. James Talarico , D-Round Rock, listed education as one of his top priorities heading into the legislative session. The freshman lawmaker pushed a package of bills to keep Texas students "safe, healthy and ready" this session at the Capitol.
A former teacher, Talarico wanted to "change the whole education conversation" by filing a series of 24 bills back in March along with other lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — called the " Whole Student Agenda "
The bills sought to expand mental health resources in schools and were designed to "serve students in a more holistic fashion," Talarico said, by introducing financial literacy, sex education and civics curriculum to schools.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State leaders express worry ahead of U.S.-Mexico's tariff suspension agreement
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas leaders voiced their concern about new taxes on Mexican goods entering the U.S. that were track to take effect Monday before President Donald Trump tweeted Friday night that the U.S. and Mexico had reached an agreement suspending the tariffs.
State leaders worried failed negotiations would impact a partnership the state and its neighbor to the south need.
The taxes would have started at 5% and increased monthly, reaching 25% by October.Read the Full Article
-
New federal law could benefit children with medical complexity
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — When the Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic was established in 2012, leaders behind the project had set goals in mind: to improve patient care and reduce the burden on families who have children with medical complexity.
“Families spent less time in the emergency department, decreased their length of stay in the hospital and decreased the number of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Rahel Berhane, the medical director of the clinic. “And the outcome of measures for care were all positive.”
Berhane says the clinic, which is part of the Ascension Dell Children’s Medical Center, currently serves around 700 patients — and most are children who have medical complexities.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face