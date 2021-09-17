Gov. Abbott signs bill providing nearly $2 billion in border security funding into law

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that provides $1.8 billion in state funding for additional border security initiatives.

The bill-signing ceremony happened in Fort Worth after the governor held a roundtable with small businesses in the Dallas area.

House Bill 9 also creates more financial support for Operation Lone Star, according to Abbott’s office. The governor created this effort in March after Texas experienced an increase in the number of migrants trying to cross the Mexican border into the U.S. Abbott directed state troopers this summer to arrest migrants for criminal trespassing. During an update about the operation Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported making 20 to 40 arrests per day.

“Border security is a priority for all communities in Texas,” Abbott said.

He also said Friday the state has now allocated approximately $3 billion specifically for border security measures, which included $1 billion appropriated earlier this year during the regular legislative session. He used this event to again criticize President Biden and his administration for their response to what’s happening along the border.

“Texas is stepping up and doing what the federal government is supposed to do,” he said.

The governor also responded to criticism that such a large allocation of state funding takes away from other priorities in Texas, like education and stability of the power grid.