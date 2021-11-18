Gov. Abbott reelection campaign reports collecting nearly $5M, as candidates show fundraising skills

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his Public Safety Office will provide more than $308 million to fund a variety of public safety programs and services. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A day after one of his Democratic challengers shared early fundraising figures, Gov. Greg Abbott is out Thursday morning with a report that his reelection campaign brought in millions.

Between Sept. 7 and Oct. 19, Texans for Greg Abbott reported in a news release that the campaign collected “nearly $5 million.” Those contributions came from 242 Texas counties and all 50 states, the campaign said. They also said 85% of the money came from people in Texas.

“From now through election day, our campaign will continue to spread our message of limited government, individual liberty, and economic prosperity to every corner of our great state,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday. “Republicans are fired up and ready to fight for the values that make Texas exceptional, and I look forward to working with our supporters over the next several months to secure conservative victories throughout the Lone Star State.”

Abbott has long been known as a formidable fundraiser, previously reporting his campaign war chest had $55 million cash on hand at the end of June. KXAN reached out Thursday to ask how much the campaign has now and will update this story when that information is available.

The governor may face a Democratic candidate next year with a proven ability to raise lots of money, too. Beto O’Rourke, who launched his own campaign for Texas governor this week, shared Wednesday that he collected more than $2 million within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy. The former El Paso Congressman’s campaign said those donations came from more than 20,000 donors.

The news release from Abbott’s campaign shared his latest fundraising haul included more than 42,000 contributions, with 43% of donors reported as new donors.

Abbott is facing two challengers in the Republican gubernatorial primary. They include Don Huffines, the former state senator, and Allen West, who used to serve as chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke has one challenger so far on the Democratic side — Deirdre Gilbert, a Fort Bend County resident who’d like to become the state’s first Black female governor.