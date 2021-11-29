Gov. Abbott mocked for claiming South African immigrants crossing border illegally

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling President Joe Biden’s policies at the border — to stop the flow of “illegal” South African migrants coming into the U.S. The statement comes after the U.S. restricted travel from several southern African countries on Saturday due to concerns of the recently emerged omicron COVID-19 variant.

In a tweet Sunday night, Abbott claimed: “Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy.”

Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant.



Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa.



Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally.



Pure politics and hypocrisy. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 28, 2021

The statement was confusing to many, as it’s not clear if Abbott was referring to other U.S. borders or to the Texas-Mexico southern border, which is a frequent talking point of the governor.

Recent stopping of South African migrants at the Texas border hasn’t previously been noted.

It’s unclear whether Abbott was referring to a 2019 incident when Border Patrol in Del Rio, Texas, stopped over 500 African migrants as they crossed the Rio Grande. Those migrants, however, were not from any southern African countries, but from areas like the Republic of the Congo and Angola.

In September, thousands of migrants from Haiti — a Caribbean country — were detained in Del Rio.

Others online theorized Abbott might be mistaking “South Africa” for “South America.”

Response online ranged from confusion to ridicule, with many responding to the tweet with jokes.

Abbott has frequently lobbed blame at the Biden administration for an influx of migrants seeking legal asylum at the U.S-Mexico border. The governor says that Biden’s “reckless” border policies have not only allowed illegal migration, but have encouraged it.

As recently as Friday, Abbott tweeted: “Texas is securing the border. As Biden does nothing, thousands of Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Safety personnel are deployed to protect Texas communities.”

Meanwhile, the U.S.’ halt of travel from several southern African countries began Monday, with restrictions on flights from Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Malawi.

The 5.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, named “omicron” by the World Health Organization, was detected in Africa earlier this month and has caused panic globally amid early evidence suggesting it has an increased risk for re-infection.

WHO and other medical experts have warned against major panic over the emergence, saying that while some of its mutations are cause for concern, there’s not yet any indication it causes more severe disease.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s “deeply disappointed” by the travel bans from several countries. WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti also said targeting Africa when the variant has been detected in several regions around the globe “attacks global solidarity.”

KXAN has reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office for clarification and will update once we’ve heard back.