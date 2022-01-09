Gov. Abbott holds campaign rally in Central Texas

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a campaign rally as part of his “Celebration of Texas Tour” in Lockhart.

The event comes a day after Abbott officially announced his campaign for re-election at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen.

“We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” Abbott said Saturday. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially announce my re-election to run for your Governor of the great state of Texas.”

Election primaries are scheduled for March ahead of the November election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss