Gov. Abbott holds campaign rally in Central Texas

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a campaign rally as part of his “Celebration of Texas Tour” in Lockhart.

The event comes a day after Abbott officially announced his campaign for re-election at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen.

“We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” Abbott said Saturday. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially announce my re-election to run for your Governor of the great state of Texas.”

Election primaries are scheduled for March ahead of the November election.