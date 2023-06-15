AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a bill signing ceremony Thursday afternoon to sign legislation designed to “protect women’s sports,” according to an office press release.

While it does not specify which legislation, it is highly likely one of those bills is Senate Bill 15 — which bans collegiate-level transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that do not align with their biological sex assigned at birth.

SB 15 would expand similar restrictions that were signed into law two years ago, applying to sports play for Texas public schools grades K-12.

During the regular legislative session, Republican women like bill sponsor Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring said the bill is to ensure competition is fair for female athletes.

“This legislation is not about participation. This legislation is not about restricting anyone’s opportunities,” Swanson said in May. “It is not fair that young women are watching their records get broken, accolades taken and scholarships awarded, not to other women, but to biological man.”

During a May House floor debate, Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, joined other Democrats and LGBTQ organizations who say the bill is harmful.

“There is no research or evidence to suggest this is affecting access or opportunity for Texas women,” he said. “We are wasting time on a made-up issue. When asked if they ever had a transgender athlete compete now or ever, [Texas colleges] said no. There are no transgender athletes in college sports. Not a one.”

There are no reports from Texas NCAA universities of transgender athletes competing in any sport, let alone stripping awards from female athletes.

If Abbott signs it into law, SB 15 will require college athletes to join teams that align with their biological sex, regardless of the gender they may identify as. It also allows civilians to file lawsuits against a college or university if they believe the school is violating the law. Those who report any violations will be provided whistleblower protections, according to the bill.

The governor signed the legislation at 1 p.m.

The governor signed the legislation at 1 p.m.

Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 5 p.m.