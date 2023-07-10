AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed his deputy chief of staff as the interim Attorney General of Texas.

In a press release Monday, Abbott said Angela Colmenero will take over as interim Attorney General effective at 10 a.m., July 14. John Scott, the former Secretary of State appointed interim AG by Abbott in May, is leaving.

“John Scott faithfully executed his duties as the interim Attorney General of Texas, and I thank him for his leadership in stepping up to serve his fellow Texans in this role,” Abbott said. “Angela’s record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General’s Office and serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings.”

Colmenero had been Abbott’s deputy chief of staff since June and previously served as his principal deputy general counsel since November 2021. The release said Colmenero has held several leadership positions in the Attorney General’s office for nearly a decade.

Abbott said the appointment was made under Article 15, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution which allows him to make a provisional appointment due to Ken Paxton’s current suspension.