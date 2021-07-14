Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives to the House Chamber to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Austin, Texas. Abbott told lawmakers that roads, education and border security are the biggest issues facing Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Senate Republican Caucus will hold a news conference regarding its controversial elections bill at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The conference will be in the Senate’s press room at the Texas Capitol building. The bill has caused a huge rift within the House and Senate, compelling Democrats to break quorum during the special legislative session and go to Washington D.C. in an effort to get election-related bills passed at the federal level. It also keeps Texas lawmakers from voting on anything since a quorum is not available.

Democrats intend to stay in Washington D.C. until the special session expires, but Gov. Greg Abbott said he’d call another one to make sure one of his priority bills is passed. Abbott also said he’ll have the fleeing lawmakers arrested as soon as they come back to Texas and taken to the Capitol grounds to “do the job they were elected to do.”

Texas Democrats said they are willing to come to the table before the end of the session if Abbott reverses his line-item veto on Article 10 in the state budget to restore funding to the state’s legislative branch. Abbott vetoed the portion of the budget in retaliation to the Democrats walking out on the elections bill during the regular session.