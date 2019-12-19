Glitch briefly recorded Texas Republican voting ‘yea’ for impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Those watching the impeachment vote tallies Wednesday night briefly noticed something unexpected: a lone Republican vote of “yea” for the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

It sparked speculation (and gif reactions) on Twitter, until the final vote was corrected to show, indeed, all Republicans voted “nay” for impeachment along party lines.

The Dallas Morning News reports it was a clerical error that marked Texas Rep. Michael Cloud, a Republican, as a “yea” vote. Cloud told the newspaper “Obviously it was a mistake.”

Michael Cloud

In a statement later posted on Facebook, Cloud said he voted against the articles of impeachment, adding “In 1788, Alexander Hamilton made clear one of the dangers of impeachment is that it could be used for political purposes,” before quoting one of Hamilton’s writings and concluding “The fears of our Founding Fathers have been realized.”

Both articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, passed the House. This makes Trump the third president in United States history to face a trial in the Senate.