AUSTIN (KXAN) — The acting chairman of the Log Cabin Republicans of Texas resigned days after telling KXAN the state’s GOP convention was attended by a bunch of “crazy people.” The stinging rebuke of members of his own party came in response to a new state party platform that called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

“These are just crazy people,” Michael Cargill, who owns an Austin gun store, told KXAN on Sunday. “It’s a small minority of people that are being un-Christian-like and spewing this hateful language.”

In addition to Cargill, LCR Texas Secretary and LCR Austin Vice President David Garza and President of LCR San Antonio Mimi Planas also resigned from the Texas board. The Austin and San Antonio chapters will continue to operate but will not send representatives to the Texas board, Cargill said.

Cargill blamed a “path of divisiveness, lack of respect” along with “bully tactics, lack of cohesion and unwillingness to work with all chapter and state LCR leaders in the organization.”

“I will continue to be President of LCR Austin, where we have a great working relationship with the GOP leadership at the Texas Capitol,” Cargill wrote in his resignation letter. “I will continue to lead the charge for all of our constitutional rights and focus on what is important to our chapter.”

“I see DC and California LCR members inexplicably interceding in Texas affairs and trying to pointlessly bully the Texas GOP, which has done nothing but pushed the black & brown leadership away,” he said in a statement, when asked why he decided to step down.