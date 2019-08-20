Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in Austin to launch Texas Gun Owners for Safety coalition

FILE – In this July 20, 2012, file photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colo. The right to bear arms is fundamental to the U.S., carved into the Constitution and seemingly embedded in the national DNA. But after a […]

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords’ organization, Giffords, will be in Austin today for the launch of a new coalition, Texas Gun Owners for Safety. The coalition will include “hunters, sport shooters and collectors,” according to a release from Giffords’ team.

In 2011, Giffords was the target of an assassination attempt and was shot in the head while hosting an event in Tucson. As a result of the shooting, she suffers from a language disorder and partially paralyzed.

The organization, founded in 2013 by Giffords and her husband, retired NASA astronaut and Navy combat veteran Mark Kelly, strives to address gun violence nationwide and has several state-based coalitions.

Giffords is traveling to other states this year for similar group launches. During the meeting in Austin, Texas Gun Owners for Safety will discuss policies they hope lawmakers can work on at both the state and federal levels.

According to Giffords’ Twitter, she’ll be in El Paso this Thursday with progressive political group Latino Victory “for a town hall against gun violence and hate.” She’ll then travel to Aurora, Colorado for another town hall there.

