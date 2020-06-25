Fleck and Berry matched up in House District 47 runoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two Republicans with very different backgrounds will compete for the chance to face incumbent Democrat Vicki Goodwin, who represents Texas House District 47.

Justin Berry faces Jennifer Fleck in the runoff, which was rescheduled for July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berry and Fleck advanced following a crowded primary race; five candidates competed back in March.

Four of the five candidates in that race, including Berry and Fleck, received 15% of the vote. That leaves a lot of votes for the two remaining Republicans to battle for.

Berry himself just squeaked by, beating former Austin city council member Don Zimmerman by one vote after provisional ballots were counted.

The Austin Police Officer received an important endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I think people really want someone who is a little more stable, and a little bit more focused on our community and real-world issues,” said Berry in an interview with KXAN.

Fleck did better than any candidate during the primary, receiving 32% of the vote.

She says to KXAN she has knocked on thousands of doors during the campaign and that her experience as an attorney and mother of three makes her best qualified to beat Vicki Goodwin.

“This district is mostly families, very educated and affluent,” she said. “I’m very tied to this district. I have a lot of relationships in this district.”

Goodwin, in her first term, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.