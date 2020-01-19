Farmer groups expect President Trump to announce final rollback of water rule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in downtown Austin at 5 pm. Leaders of that organization expect to hear a final death knell for a national water rule the Trump administration pledged to rollback.

The farming organizations have been some of the most vocal supporters to rollback the water rules. The change to the Waters of the U.S. rule was proposed in 2018 and would eliminate Obama-era environmental regulations for half the countries wetlands and streams, according to the EPA.

Scientists within the EPA have opposed the move, calling “aspects of the proposed rule are in conflict with established science, the existing WOTUS 37 rule developed based on the established science, and the objectives of the Clean Water Act.”

However, President Trump promised many in agriculture that he would repeal the rule when running in 2016 and the announcement of the final change could come Sunday.

The foundation of the rule was put in place in with the Clean Water Act more than forty years ago. Agriculture groups and many Republican lawmakers from agricultural states argue the state governments are better at setting water rules because they’re closer to the impacted landowners and could be more nimble with major differences between the different states.

Look for more on this on KXAN News at 10 p.m.