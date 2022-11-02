HOUSTON (Nexstar) — After major reporting delays in election results during the March primary, Harris County’s new elections administrator is striving to avoid a repeat but isn’t guaranteeing zero delays in reporting next week’s midterm election results.

As Texas’ largest county, election officials from the state to local level said it’s not abnormal for Harris County to have delays in getting the results out. Legally, county election offices are required to report results within 24 hours of the polls closing on Election Day.

That was not the case for Harris County in March when the reporting process of primary election results drew out long past the 24-hour deadline. It was largely due to paper jams as voters attempted to feed their lengthy ballots into new voter machines. Uproar led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator, Isabel Longoria.

Longoria has since been replaced by Clifford Tatum, who brings more than 16 years of experience to the office. Tatum was appointed by the county in July.

The March primary was the first major election in which Harris County used the new Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines, which all Texas counties will be required to have by 2026, a new requirement from Senate Bill 598, which was passed in the last legislative session. So far, about 25 Texas counties are already in compliance and have the new machines.

Sam Taylor, a spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office, said the paper-jam issues with the new machines are mostly caused by two-page ballots. During early voting for the November election, he said Harris County has already reported a few issues with this again that have been resolved. Harris County has the largest ballot in the state in this election.

“We’ve heard of a few instances of voters’ papers either getting jammed or damaged or something not printing out right,” he said. “But in those cases, we’ve been able to give the counties advice and guidance on how to legally spoil that second page of that ballot, and then give them an opportunity to resubmit or do a clean copy of that second page, so that it scans properly.”

Harris County has posted this video for voters to explain how their ballots are processed on election night. It also has a tutorial video on how to use the new machines.

In the video, Tatum, the new election administrator, said, “election security is paramount to our process. We are diligent about our processes and procedures.”

Taylor recommends voters using the machines to double-check their ballot and are patient when it is printing.

“Wait for the machine to print out both pages, feed in page one, and then feed in page two. If there’s an issue with either of those pages if they get damaged, or if it’s not scanning it right … then raise your hand and ask for an election worker to come over. And they’ll walk you through the process on how to correct that.”

