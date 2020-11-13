EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton answers questions about whistleblower allegations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an exclusive interview with KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton denied claims made by former top aides that he used his position to help a wealthy political donor and said that none of them were fired because of allegations they raised about his conduct.

An hour before the interview on Friday, the Associated Press and other media outlets reported that four former Paxton aides are suing him for wrongful firing and retaliation after they accused the state’s top law enforcement officer of using his office to help Nate Paul, a wealthy Austin-area developer.

While Paxton said that he had not read the lawsuit at the time of the interview, KXAN politics reporter John Engel asked if any of the previous allegations made by his former aides are true.

“Everything I’ve seen is untrue,” Paxton said.

Four of the whistleblowers have been fired, according to the Texas Tribune. Paxton said that no one was fired because of allegations made against him.

“Some of those people left on their own and some had other issues that we’ll end up getting into letter once this litigation pans out,” Paxton said. “I’m not concerned about how that’s going to go because there are issues that we haven’t been able to talk about that are individual to each person that is part of that complaint.”

Engel asked: “Were they let go because of their statements and because of that letter?”

“No, they were let go… remember, some of them weren’t let go,” Paxton replied. “They decided on their own to leave. Others left because they were terminated and there were issues related to their employment that were legitimate. Facts matter. As time goes on people will see the truth of what we’re saying, that these people, some of them, had legitimate issues unrelated to me that ended up resulting in their termination.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have both expressed concern about allegations facing Paxton, who is still facing a 5-year-old indictment for securities fraud.

Rep. Chip Roy, an Austin-area Republican and former top assistant to then-Attorney General John Cornyn, has called on Paxton to resign. Cornyn told KXAN in October that he is “troubled” by the allegations and expressed concern that Paxton has yet to resolve his securities fraud case.

Paxton said in October that he will not resign.

Why Ken Paxton won’t resign

Paxton pointed to the work of his office as a reason that Texans should continue to trust him as the state’s top law enforcement official. He pointed to his office’s work in challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, which had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court this week, as well as the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google.

“The types of things that we’re doing with Google, the types of things we’re doing with Obamacare, the types of things we’re doing with election fraud, with child support — we just collected $4.8 billion in child support, no state has ever come close to that,” Paxton said. “So, we’re doing some amazing things and I would just say the proof is in the pudding.

“Look at the results of what we’ve accomplished.”