Everything you need to know to vote in the runoff election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting for the July 14 primary runoff election has begun and will run through July 10.

The runoff will determine which candidates go on to represent their parties in the General Election in November. If you already voted Democrat or Republican in the primary in March, you must vote in that same party’s runoff.

The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26 but was postponed in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some changes have been made to help ensure safety for those heading to the polls for the runoff election.

In Travis County, grocery stores are no longer polling places, due to lack of space for social distancing. Instead, the county is using new, larger polling sites, like the Toney Burger Activity Center and several elementary schools with more space to allow for social distancing.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says there are also new steps voters will have to take to follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

“We want voters to wear a mask, we will ask them to sanitize their hands, and they will not touch any of the equipment,” DeBeauvoir said. “We have PPE for the voters to use for the equipment.”

What you need to vote

To cast a ballot, you need to bring one of these forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, the form of identification you use must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented at the polls.

If you don’t have any of these to use for identification, you can (1) sign a sworn statement explaining why you don’t have those IDs and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Pay stub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Also, before showing up to vote, if you did not vote on Super Tuesday, make sure you are registered to vote.

Where to vote

Most polling locations are open for early voting Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

* denotes you can vote at any voting location on Election Day. See the full statewide list.

Races to watch

U.S. Senate

Democratic candidates MJ Hegar and Royce West are in a runoff to determine who will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.

U.S. House District 10

Pritesh Gandhi and Mike Siegel will face off for the Democratic nomination to represent North Austin. The winner will be up against incumbent Rep. Michael McCaul, who’s been in office since 2005.

U.S. House District 31

Democrats Donna Imam and Christine Eady Mann will face off to secure the nomination to face incumbent Republican John Carter.

Texas Senate District 14

Six candidates — two Democrats, two Republicans, one Libertarian, and an independent — are vying to fill the seat left vacant by retired state Sen. Kirk Watson in Texas Senate District 14. The candidates are Eddie Rodriguez, Sarah Eckhardt, Don Zimmerman, Waller Thomas Burns II, Pat Dixon and Jeff Ridgeway. To read more about the candidates, click here.

Texas House District 45

Republican candidates Carrie Isaac and Kent Wymore are facing off to flip the seat currently held by first-term Democrat, Rep. Erin Zwiener.

Texas House District 47

Republicans Justin Berry and Jennifer Fleck will compete for the chance to face incumbent Democrat Vicki Goodwin for the District 47 House seat.

State Board of Education District 5

Republicans Lani Popp and Robert Morrow are competing to run against Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau, who won the Democratic nomination for the District 5 seat in the primary election. The winner will replace current SBOE District 5 member Ken Mercer.

Travis County District Attorney

It will be a tight race between the two Democrats vying for the position of Travis County District Attorney. Incumbent Margaret Moore is in a fight for her job against challenger Jose Garza. Moore has been district attorney since 2016.

Travis County Attorney

The runoff between Democratic candidates Laurie Eiserloh and Delia Garza for County Attorney will determine who wins the elected office. There is no Republican candidate challenger to replace current County Attorney David Escamilla.

Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3

Democrats Ann Howard and Valinda Bolton are looking to succeed the retiring Republican in that district, Gerald Daughtery. Becky Bray is running unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Howard or Bolton in November.