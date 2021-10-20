DSHS announces new COVID-19 ad campaign, but it’s a bit different

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is switching up its vaccine advocacy approach.

On Tuesday, DSHS launched its new statewide multimedia COVID-19 education campaign. Rather than spotlighting doctors and medical experts, the new campaign will “feature real Texans telling their own unique stories about getting vaccines.”

The announcement comes after DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt previously said the agency’s research showed Texans trust individual healthcare providers the most when it comes to decision-making about the COVID-19 vaccine.

While 80% of Texans 65 and older have received both doses, less than 63% of those 12 and under are fully vaccinated. This campaign is another effort to encourage vaccine-hesitant Texans to get the shot.

One of the ads features a woman who decided to get vaccinated after contracting a moderate to severe case of COVID-19, while another features a man who finally got the shot after reviewing the data himself.

“Any Texan who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of safety or other concerns can be assured that the authorized vaccines are safe and effective,” Hellerstedt said. “The data gathered shows the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of rare side effects. Most importantly, vaccination is proven to greatly increase our protection against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and even death.”

In addition to DSHS’ new ad campaign, the department also resumed its pop-up events at Walmarts across the state. These events feature a video wall displaying local spokespeople discussing the importance of getting vaccinated as well as vaccine advocates available to answer anyone’s questions.

KXAN reporter Monica Madden will have more on DSHS’s new approach on KXAN News at 5 p.m.